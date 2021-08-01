$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will announce $2.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WAB shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Shares of WAB opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.76. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $55.83 and a 52 week high of $86.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $753,603.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $643,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

