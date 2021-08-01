$2.06 EPS Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will report $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Ryder System reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $8.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on R. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $1,099,598.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,324,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,386,000 after buying an additional 772,768 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Ryder System by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,586,000 after buying an additional 572,488 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ryder System by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,830,000 after buying an additional 340,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,413. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $89.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -829.63%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.