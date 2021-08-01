$2.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report $2.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31 billion. Intuit reported sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $9.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $11.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.83.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $529.97 on Friday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $532.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 24.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,285,000 after purchasing an additional 505,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,559,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

