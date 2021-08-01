$2.35 Billion in Sales Expected for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to post sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the highest is $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group posted sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year sales of $9.31 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $121.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.17. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $129.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

