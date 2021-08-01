$2.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will announce sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Raymond James’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the highest is $2.48 billion. Raymond James posted sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full year sales of $9.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $9.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $10.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Raymond James.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 12.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. upped their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.54.

Shares of RJF opened at $129.48 on Friday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $138.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $1,724,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Raymond James by 47.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,990 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 76,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Raymond James by 332.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 42,452 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raymond James (RJF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.