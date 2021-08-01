$2.55 Million in Sales Expected for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will report sales of $2.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $1.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $15.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $17.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.77 million, with estimates ranging from $16.70 million to $32.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%. The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 63.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 169,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 514.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 214,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $396.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

