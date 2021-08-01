$2.72 EPS Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.84. Eagle Materials posted earnings per share of $2.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $8.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $9.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.36 to $10.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $141.32. The company had a trading volume of 303,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.87. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $77.98 and a 52-week high of $153.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,379.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 41,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 24,663 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

