21,576 Shares in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of Banner at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Banner by 1,661.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 35,450 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Banner by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,506 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,480,000 after acquiring an additional 60,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BANR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.14. Banner Co. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $60.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.97.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

