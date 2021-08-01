21,603 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Purchased by Belmont Capital LLC

Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,603 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Sunrun comprises approximately 1.2% of Belmont Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RUN. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $5,650,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sunrun by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $18,767,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,230,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.71.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $597,911.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,022,764.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,257.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,925 shares of company stock valued at $9,810,341 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

