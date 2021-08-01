23,440 Shares in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.17% of ModivCare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $97,000.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare stock opened at $170.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. ModivCare Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $184.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MODV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of ModivCare in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.