$243.81 Million in Sales Expected for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will announce sales of $243.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $250.84 million. Abiomed reported sales of $164.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.25.

ABMD opened at $327.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.76. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $242.73 and a 12-month high of $387.40.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abiomed (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.