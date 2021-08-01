$251.85 Million in Sales Expected for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will post sales of $251.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $263.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.50 million. Bally’s posted sales of $28.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 770.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year sales of $966.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $906.40 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on BALY. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bally’s by 194.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bally’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bally’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BALY stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.41. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.20 and a beta of 2.57.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

