$27.84 Million in Sales Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will report sales of $27.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.10 million. REGENXBIO posted sales of $16.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year sales of $118.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $158.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $164.36 million, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $260.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $32.32 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.18.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,415,000 after buying an additional 899,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,030,000 after acquiring an additional 870,668 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 580.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 773,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,189,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,340,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,828,000 after acquiring an additional 216,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

