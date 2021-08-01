27,419 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.07. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $63.74.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

