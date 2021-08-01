$28.58 Million in Sales Expected for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to announce sales of $28.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.76 million. IntriCon reported sales of $23.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year sales of $121.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.90 million to $122.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $139.40 million, with estimates ranging from $138.10 million to $140.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other IntriCon news, VP Michael Geraci sold 5,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $115,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the first quarter worth $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 61.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 158.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.68 million, a P/E ratio of -600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

