$29.10 Million in Sales Expected for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to report sales of $29.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $29.20 million. Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $28.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $118.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $118.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $116.50 million, with estimates ranging from $116.40 million to $116.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Guaranty Bancshares.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,376. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $403.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.50. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $41.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.