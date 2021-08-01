290,200 Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 290,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 766.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311,998 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth $229,404,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,321 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund boosted its stake in Li Auto by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,869 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LI opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.35. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion and a PE ratio of -208.69.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

