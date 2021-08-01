$295.12 Million in Sales Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will post $295.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.00 million. Okta posted sales of $200.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $247.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.57. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.14 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $314,058.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,400 shares of company stock worth $34,074,440 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 633.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Okta by 51.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.