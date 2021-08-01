$30.41 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to post sales of $30.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.92 billion to $30.98 billion. The Kroger posted sales of $30.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year sales of $132.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.72 billion to $134.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $134.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.11 billion to $136.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.32.

The Kroger stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $226,065,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,672 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 13,815.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,424 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

