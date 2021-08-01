$32.68 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to report sales of $32.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.97 million to $34.00 million. Cedar Realty Trust posted sales of $31.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $131.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.40 million to $135.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $134.15 million, with estimates ranging from $129.88 million to $140.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CDR opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $17.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,099.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 121,277 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,393,000 after acquiring an additional 41,184 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 20,244 shares in the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

