34,112 Shares in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SelectQuote by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SelectQuote by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,241 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SelectQuote by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 23,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SelectQuote by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $17.80 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.09.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. SelectQuote’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

