350,000 Shares in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFAQU. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,512,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,804,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AFAQU opened at $9.93 on Friday. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

