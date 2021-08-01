$377.10 Million in Sales Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will report sales of $377.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $390.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $366.22 million. Seagen reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $195,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175 in the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 1,074.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Seagen by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Seagen by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,454,000 after acquiring an additional 190,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $704,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $153.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.66. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.86. Seagen has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

