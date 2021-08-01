$399.76 Million in Sales Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will report $399.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $415.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $390.77 million. Conn’s posted sales of $366.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CONN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Conn’s news, VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $180,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,841.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,972 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 9,410.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $652.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.