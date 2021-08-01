-$4.26 EPS Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will post earnings per share of ($4.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.09) and the lowest is ($4.93). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings of ($6.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($13.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.16) to ($10.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $4.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

NYSE:RCL traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.87. 5,983,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.81. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.19.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Monetta Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after buying an additional 18,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

