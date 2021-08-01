$4.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will report $4.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.00 billion. Mastercard reported sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $18.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.05 billion to $19.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.75 billion to $23.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.44.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total transaction of $30,498,582.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,429,036 shares in the company, valued at $41,488,019,412.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,503 shares of company stock worth $182,884,570. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after buying an additional 203,448 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,386,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,951,000 after buying an additional 122,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $385.94 on Friday. Mastercard has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

