$4.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will post $4.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.79 billion and the highest is $5.19 billion. Eaton posted sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year sales of $19.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.84 billion to $19.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.82 billion to $20.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.65.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eaton by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after purchasing an additional 707,368 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,412,000 after purchasing an additional 690,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 4,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,517,000 after purchasing an additional 604,253 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN opened at $158.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eaton has a 52 week low of $91.72 and a 52 week high of $158.69. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

