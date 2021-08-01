$426.11 Million in Sales Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will announce sales of $426.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $440.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $412.02 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $530.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $223.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.26.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

