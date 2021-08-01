44,077 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.1% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,771,030 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.81.

