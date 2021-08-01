44,306 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFRM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $578,486,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $171,983,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $79,568,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $32,532,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $29,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affirm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

