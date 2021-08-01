$47.30 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will report $47.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.30 million and the highest is $50.30 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $41.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $187.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.00 million to $195.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $223.85 million, with estimates ranging from $201.90 million to $245.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 489,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,104,000 after purchasing an additional 225,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $8,018,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $4,724,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 108,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 49,174 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.39. The company has a market capitalization of $609.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.76. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

