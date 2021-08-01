54,660 Shares in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,000. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

TLT stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,342,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,569,301. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $172.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.11.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

