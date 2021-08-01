572,500 Shares in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 572,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the first quarter worth $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the first quarter worth $62,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 19.1% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

NMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NYSE NMR opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.22. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.