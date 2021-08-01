6 Meridian Acquires 1,557 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

6 Meridian raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.37% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,416 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $325,000.

Shares of AVEM stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $65.96. 39,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,764. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $70.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.49.

