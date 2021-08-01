6 Meridian Buys 4,291 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,216,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 189,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.29. 337,071 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.31. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

