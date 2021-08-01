6 Meridian Buys 9,408 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned 0.83% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,050,000. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,821. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32. iShares MSCI France ETF has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $39.60.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

