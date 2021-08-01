6 Meridian Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

6 Meridian cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $934,954,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $272.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,327.59. 9,965,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,586,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,459.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 31.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

