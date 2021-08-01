6 Meridian Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

6 Meridian reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after buying an additional 8,184,592 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,712 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 235.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $43,483,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,104,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,134. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

