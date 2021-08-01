6 Meridian Decreases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

6 Meridian cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.03. The stock had a trading volume of 907,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,174. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $199.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.54.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.