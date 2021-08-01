6 Meridian Has $3.18 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

6 Meridian lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. lifted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $82.36. 5,996,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,619. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.97. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

