6 Meridian Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

6 Meridian lessened its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,125 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned about 1.35% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 57,324 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 82,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. 41,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,244. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07.

