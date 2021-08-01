6 Meridian Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

6 Meridian lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,240 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 320,433 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 84,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,093,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.51. 5,364,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,032,510. The stock has a market cap of $264.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.30 and a 52 week high of $167.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.