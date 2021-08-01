6 Meridian Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,119,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 128,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,966 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,407,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter.

EWG stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.52. 1,929,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,687. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

