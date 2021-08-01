6 Meridian Has $8.01 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

6 Meridian raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.6% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. 6 Meridian owned about 0.88% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 619,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,508,000 after acquiring an additional 103,625 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 149,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 87,009 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,539,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 649,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,315,000 after buying an additional 29,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,665,000.

AVDE traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $63.67. 64,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,231. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.92. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $65.80.

