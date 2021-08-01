6 Meridian Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

6 Meridian raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. 6 Meridian owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 10,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,286,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,838. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.39. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

