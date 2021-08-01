6 Meridian Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

6 Meridian lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF makes up about 0.6% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. 6 Meridian owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 360.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

EWT stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.59. 2,543,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,522,355. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.39.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

