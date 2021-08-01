6 Meridian Increases Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,045 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 55,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $$45.82 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,741,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,736. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.08. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

