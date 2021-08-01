6 Meridian Invests $13.03 Million in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 99,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,034,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,031. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $129.59 and a 1 year high of $134.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.93.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

