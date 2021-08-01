6 Meridian Invests $20.34 Million in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 648,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,344,000. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. 6 Meridian owned about 0.57% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. Western Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,426,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,402,441.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 985,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after purchasing an additional 985,001 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $17,219,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,151,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,010,000 after buying an additional 473,226 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,571.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 470,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,148. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

