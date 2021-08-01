6 Meridian Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

6 Meridian lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after buying an additional 203,639 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.33.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST stock traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $429.72. 2,284,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,520. The business has a 50 day moving average of $397.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $431.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

